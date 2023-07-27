The restructure will see Fortus’s Midlands and East regions join business services firm TC Group.

Executive director Craig Herbert (pictured) takes over as as chief executive, with Andy Northern and Richard Burnett joining as executive director and chief marketing officer respectively. Chris Timms, Nathan Tinkler and Andy Minifie will all remain on the board as non-executive directors.

Craig Herbert said: “This is a strategic move for all parties involved and I would like to thank the team in the Midlands and East for their positive contribution to Fortus’s success since our launch.

“Our northern operation continues to experience rapid growth as ambitious business owners look for expertise and services as they seize opportunities and navigate current challenges.

“Our market-leading approach, combining large firm advisory experience and service lines alongside a more personalised, consultancy led experience, all backed by deep sector and local market knowledge, is proving a powerful offer.

“We remain excited about the growth potential for Fortus and further expanding our geographical footprint across the North of England and Scotland through further strategic acquisitions - and by continuing to recruit the best talent in the industry.”

Fortus has grown organically and through acquisition over the last three years, with staffing up from 20 in 2020 to an expected 10-plus by late 2023.

Services include Tax Advisory, Wealth Management and R&D tax credits, in the wider regulatory arena and across key sectors including the built environment, engineering, manufacturing, leisure, hospitality and the rural economy.

Alongside offices in York, Leeds, Scarborough, Leicester, Glasgow and London, Fortus recently launched a Wealth Management division headed by experienced expert Dom Marley and opened an office in Manchester for its rapidly growing restructuring and recovery division, FTS Recovery.

Andy Northern said: “It’s very much business as usual for our clients with this move also enabling us to offer an even better service to entrepreneurial and growth-focused businesses and their owners – the lifeblood of the northern economy.”

Richard Burnett added: “Having supported thousands of business owners – from SMEs to large companies across every sector - to deliver on their ambitions, we have built a leading brand as proven expert advisors. We are excited about the next chapter in the Fortus story.”