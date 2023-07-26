A wallet was stolen after a theft at a York guest house.
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information following the theft at 11.55am on Thursday, July 20, in Sycamore Place.
They say the thief is described as a white man who was wearing a red, long sleeved shirt, cream trousers and sunglasses.
A force spokesperson said: “He took the victim’s wallet and used bank cards to withdraw cash at ATMs in York.
“If you have any information on this incident or know the person responsible, please contact North Yorkshire Police with information.”
Information can be passed to police by emailing ben.hutchinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
When passing information provide the police reference 12230135064.
