The event allowed students to fully immerse themselves in working life at Aviva, where they explored various roles across the technology department and learnt valuable transferable skills in communication, teamwork, project work and delivering tasks against a deadline.

Students also took part in workshops on CV writing, interview preparation and protecting their health and wellbeing, with all workshops designed to equip students with key skills to support their future careers.

Evie, a student on the Aviva placement in York, said: “I learnt so many different skills while having a lot of fun. I liked how it felt like a real work environment and I would definitely do it again.”

Henry, a fellow student in York, added: “The placement week was a great introduction to the corporate world in an actual office environment. I really enjoyed the mock interviews.”

For the Aviva employees who took on the role of site leads during the placement, the week provided the opportunity to share their knowledge and experience with students from their local communities, while also benefiting themselves from the energy and fresh perspectives that young people bring to a company.Tiffany Bain, IT technical lead and York site lead, said: “It was wonderful to work with such dedicated, inspirational students. They spent the week participating in various workshops, building and creating an app and finished the week with a presentation to a large audience. They demonstrated dedication, commitment, and ever-growing confidence, and they performed extremely well for students at such a young age.

“I hope they have left this experience with new skills, new friends, and an interest in a career at Aviva.”

Lucie Grainger, head of IT care at Aviva, added: “In 2023 it’s more important than ever that we empower young people in our local communities to take control of their futures and equip them with fundamental career skills as they prepare for life beyond school. At Aviva, we take pride in providing opportunities to the next generation as well as strengthening our relationships with the communities we work in.

“The technology work placement was not just for those with a background in technology and aimed to show young people that careers in tech, and at Aviva, are for everyone. Across the week, we’ve seen some brilliant project work and had heart-warming feedback from students undertaking the placement that they now feel optimistic about their future, both in the workplace and beyond.”