Backed by members of Parliament and Lords, CEOs and Charity leaders, the awards are mission-based, recognising that quality training can transform lives.

They also promise a night to remember, with a ceremony taking place at York Racecourse on November 17.

Alongside this is a day event at Askham Grange Women’s Prison, giving a unique opportunity for facilitators to interact and learn from experts and each other.

The organisers say training is often undervalued; too much time and money are wasted on poor training and attending is seen as a box-ticking exercise, but the right facilitator can deliver training that can be transformational to teams, organisations, and even lives. These awards aim to raise the profile of exceptional facilitators and give them the recognition they deserve.

Awards co-founder Tammy Banks, from York, Director of Taye Training, said: “We have delivered training to frontline services [i.e. charity, criminal justice, social care, NHS] for seven years now, so we know that quality, values-led training can transform lives.

“These awards will celebrate facilitators from all industries who believe in delivering the very best training. This is your chance to gain recognition, inspire others, and connect with like-minded professionals who share your passion for training. We are on a mission to change the narrative about training and help people realise the difference it can make!”

Facilitators from all backgrounds, sectors, and levels of experience are encouraged to apply. The awards also accept nominations – so if you have attended excellent training, or know an excellent facilitator, nominate them now!

The awards offer a wide range of categories, to highlight their outstanding facilitation work: Tthey are Inspirational Facilitator, Equity Award, Making an Impact, Above and Beyond, New Facilitator of the Year, Most Innovative Facilitator, Engaging Excellence, Impactful Online Training, Values in Action, Transforming Lives.

Entrants can apply for up to three categories and are asked to demonstrate the impact of their facilitation skills on training and events they’ve been part of.

Applications and nominations will be reviewed by a judging panel of industry experts, with a shortlist announced in August. All shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend a CPD event and the award ceremony in York in November. Winners will be invited to the House of Lords in December.

As this is the first year of the awards, organisers are seeking other organisations as partners.

Lorna Reeves, co-founder of The National Facilitator Awards explains; “This is the chance for companies who really believe in the power of quality training to stand up and be counted. In addition, any sponsorship will have a direct impact on delivery in frontline services and meet corporate social responsibility of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion objectives! Alongside this the networking opportunities are impressive!”

To enter or to nominate, visit www.nationalfacilitatorawards.com. To enquire about sponsorship, contact Alex@nationalfacilitatorawards.com