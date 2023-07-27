The independent bakery based at 201 Acomb Road has launched an exciting new evening venture this summer, Rise, in a move which will welcome art exhibitions, live music, comedy, spoken word and community events to the space.

It is an exciting development for the independent bakery in Acomb, which also has shops in Talbot Yard, Malton, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Holmfirth and on Little Shambles in York.

Customers enjoying themselves as Rise opens in Acomb (Image: Andy Gaines)

Owners Nicky and Al Kippax welcomed their first customers to Rise at an open evening where photographer Andy Gaines snapped some images of people enjoying themselves.

Nicky told The Press: "Over the coming weeks, Rise will play host to Karl Mullen on piano every Thursday and we will have guest DJs on Saturdays. We will start introducing theatre, spoken word and live music too."

She added: "Food-wise, we sell a selection of baked snacks, olives and pickles - plus a Yorkshire cheese board sourced by the Cheese Trader in York. Local beers, ales and ciders are available too - plus wine and Prosecco."

The couple first opened at Acomb two years ago and said the area was ripe for a venue like Rise.

Nicky said: "Acomb is buzzing - it’s lively, diverse and friendly - and we want the space to reflect that, with a big focus on the arts, music, spoken word, comedy and, of course, great food."

Find out more at: bluebirdbakery.co.uk

