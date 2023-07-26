As The Press reported earlier, City of York Council closed Rowntree Park, in South Bank, today (July 26) over fears of potential flooding.

This decision prompted confusion among Press readers as the River Ouse next to the park remained at a normal level and no flood warnings are in place for York.

One reader commented: “So there is no flooding, the river level is normal and the flood risk is very low but CYC (City of York Council) is closing the park? Bonkers!”

Another said: “Who had the brainwave to close the park, where's the rain Einstein's. Wait till it's happened and then do it. Not been thought through properly.”

But City of York Council’s environment services boss has said the reason for the closure was due to flooding from the lakes within the park, rather than the Ouse.

“Due to the unexpected heavy rain earlier this week the increased river levels impacted on the controls for the water supply to the park lake, which meant that the lake flooded onto the paths in the park,” said Ben Grabham, head of environmental services.

“Unfortunately this meant that the park needed to be closed to keep the public safe.

“We currently have pumping equipment working on site, and we hope the park will be able to re-open tomorrow, once the water levels are safe again.”

Friends of Rowntree Park said the lakes in the park feed into a beck and when it is high the lakes cannot drain.

There is a pump underground that is meant to help clear the lakes and a valve that lets water out, but the heavy rain meant the water had to be cleared manually.

A spokesperson for Friends of Rowntree Park said the closure of the park was “disappointing” to the public and also for the Friends of Rowntree Park charity.

“We have had to cancel volunteer gardening sessions and we oversee all events in the park, and therefore our own events and those of external providers have been affected,” they said.

“We do ask anyone booked into events to check in with their provider.”

The spokesperson said the Rowntree Park Tennis Club also felt the blow of the closure as it too had to close.

While the York Explore Café was allowed to remain open with access from Richardson Street, the spokesperson said it too was impacted.

“We are grateful the council are taking action to help reopen the park," they said.

Rowntree Park has previously closed over fears of flooding.

This included in March when the park was forced to close after parts of York flooded due to high river levels caused by rainfall and snow melting.