Do young people have the resilience of the older generation?

Is there resilience in the economy? Farming? Tourism? Online courses are now available for resilience in the workplace, but I’ve observed that these modules appear to be mainly tick box exercises.

I don’t see any lessening of mental health problems or sick leave.

The word ‘resilience’ takes me back to a training room. I was one of a group of retail management trainees. After presentations, there was a Q&A session with a panel of retail managers. One person asked: “what is the quality most needed in management?”.

A manager replied: “Resilience. Like a wobbly-bottomed doll, you have to be prepared to be knocked down and come bouncing back many times.”

Playing Snakes and Ladders can teach us all about resilience

I was surprised. Why would resilience be the most needed quality in management? I was naive and within two years I had learnt the hard way. Was I naive because I had reached my mid thirties without needing to possess that particular quality?

Not at all. I had resilience, but didn’t know that was what surviving failure, loss, unfairness, illness and other upsetting life events could be called.

I had reached that training room, by being resilient through my childhood, schooling, work and relationships. I didn’t need a module to learn about resilience. I was living and surviving.

A life without taking the ‘knocks’ doesn’t exist. For reasons we don’t understand, some people appear to get knocked down more severely and more often, but bouncing back or more commonly, rising up slowly again, is part of living.

A mother was recounting to me the sadness she felt on the break-up of her marriage and the affect on her eight-year-old son. She mentioned that she played board and card games with her son. I commented that the game, Snakes and Ladders, was a simple game, but with a tremendous message. Everyone has a life full of snakes and ladders of different lengths and they could appear at any time.

Rita Leaman

A moment of realisation crossed her face: “I’ve been trying to make my son’s life only full of ladders.”

A heartfelt, maternal wish, but impossible to achieve.

Remember, going up lots of little ladders can still get you to your goal, even with snakes on the way.

We progress day by day with hope.

Rita Leaman is a writer and speaker on emotional health. As Alison R Russell, she published Are you Chasing Rainbows?. As Rita Leaman she published a compilation of The Press York columns 2014 -19 in ‘Wise Words’. website: chasingrainbows.org.uk