North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about an attempted theft of a motor vehicle from Danes Avenue in Thorpe Willoughby near Selby.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "At around 11.35pm on Tuesday (July 25), three men broke into a white van by smashing the driver’s side window, before trying to start the engine. When disturbed they ran off towards Field Lane.

"The three suspects are all described as white men, wearing dark clothing with hoods and distinctive bright green gloves.

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, they are appealing for either CCTV or doorbell footage from the Danes Avenue or Field Lane area."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Thomas Longhorn.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138770 when passing on information to the police force.