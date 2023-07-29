For the past 18 months former history teacher Richard Young has been researching and writing the history of Wrelton.

Richard has carried out hours of research, numerous interviews with locals and former locals and time spent pouring over old documents which has finally culminated in this book about the village.

Richard said: "The book, packed with interesting facts alongside many photographs, describes how the village started its life and how it has evolved into what it is today.

"In the nineteenth century Wrelton boasted an iron foundry, two chapels, several blacksmiths, a Post Office, a school, three pubs and a couple of shops. Today all that is left is the Buck Inn! The village has been on quite a journey."

"It is an historical account of the village's beginnings, its journey through time and the many challenges and changes it has faced in the past and today."

The History of Wrelton is priced at £10 and will be available to collect at the Third Annual Village Show on Sunday, August 6, between 2.30pm and 4pm at the Village Hall in Wrelton.

Alternative arrangements for postage are available, please enquire. All profits, after

the first print run expenses have been deducted, will go to Wrelton Village Hall. If you

would like to reserve a copy then please contact Richard on 01751 473841 or email

him at helenyoungy52@hotmail.co