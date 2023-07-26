Police have issued an appeal to find the owners of two suspected stolen bikes that were recovered in York city centre.
One bike is dark blue with Apollo decals on it. The other is a matte black mountain bike.
North Yorkshire Police have urged anyone with information that could help officers return the bikes to their owners to get in touch.
Anyone with information should email Michael.Revill2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Michael Revill.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138039 when passing on information.
