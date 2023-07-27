YouVee have been a band for four years - and their members have drawn inspiration from very different influences.

Travis was inspired by shoegaze, Ben with punk/emo, Dan with 60s/80s bands like The Beatles and Harrison have metal influences like System Of A Down and Gojira.

Harrison said: "All of this goes together really well to create a unique sound we’re proud to call our own. The main genre we associate with is alternative rock, but the upcoming EP could be labelled with heavy rock."

The band have played in and around York for just over two years, putting on headline shows in Yorks most popular venue like The Fulford Arms and The Crescent.

The band will release new music in August (Image: Supplied)

"We have also done many gigs for charities such as CALM, raising over £1,100," Harrison added.

The band will be releasing a new single on August 4 from their upcoming EP called ‘G.U.N.N.E.R’ and another EP called ‘The Print White Black’ is set to be released on September the first.

Harrison said: "We will be putting on a release party gig in the Crescent, selling new merchandise and CDs."