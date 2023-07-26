The county's police say they have have launched an appeal for information following a suspected arson attack that happened on Meadow Lane in Northallerton.

At about 3.35am on Tuesday (July 25) police say a red Volkswagen golf car was deliberately set on fire, causing significant damage to both the car and the homeowner’s garden shed and fence.

A police spokesman said: "We would like more information about a young man who was seen riding a bike on Bullamoor Road at the time of the incident.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses and information that could help establish the full circumstances and identify the suspect responsible.

"We are also interested in CCTV or dash cam footage around the Meadow Lane and Bullamoor Road area in Northallerton at the time and date of the incident."

Anyone with any information should email Harry.Vallely@northyorkshire.police.uk or alternatively call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138058 when passing on information.