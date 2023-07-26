The charity, Everybody's Cycling is offering the rides this Summer for people who are wanting to improve their fitness, their mental health, or those wanting build up their confidence in cycling.

They also provide an opportunity to discover new local cycling routes, learn how to safely check your bike, and meet new people.

Read Next:

The rides, led by a trained ride leader, will start and finish at Get Cycling in Fulford and will follow largely car-free National Cycle Network routes, including the Solar System Cycle Route.

These short rides are free of charge thanks to Sport England’s Together Fund, distributed by Sustrans.

Claudine Pelser, Adult Services Manager at York Mind said: "Cycling is not only good for the body, but it is a great stress reliever too.

"Participating in this great project with Everybody’s Cycling, will be a game changer for people who is seeking to be social, active and have great fun.”

And a user from York Mind added: "Cycling can help you feel happier and healthier, all whilst doing good for the environment too."

Jessica Shay, General Manager at Everybody’s Cycling, said: “We want to enable everyone to enjoy all the wellbeing benefits that cycling brings.

"Come along and enjoy fully supported rides around beautiful York and discover the fantastic cycle network whatever your ability – everyone is welcome.

"We will be delighted if anyone wants to pop by before their first ride to try out some of the cycles available to borrow."

Those with balance difficulties, or any other problems with riding, can borrow an adapted cycle, such as trikes, tandems, wheelchair transporters, side-by-side companion cycles and handcycles.

Book your place through York Mind on 01904 643364 (option 5) or activities@yorkmind.org.uk.

The rides are limited to up to 6 people per ride and are for ages 18 and above.

Please visit www.everybodyscycling.org.uk/news for ride dates and details.