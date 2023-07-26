The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has scheduled a six-part series of video shorts this summer to help advise parents and protect children and young people in York from online threats.

The venture is part of a wider campaign launched by the NSPCC in the city, which began with a play performed at St Peter’s School in Clifton to more than 1,000 year five and six children over two days in March.

‘The Net’ portrayed the story of a young girl whose life dramatically changed as a result of images posted online.

Helen Westerman, head of local campaigns for the NSPCC, said: “The response we had from the play has been extremely positive.

"We hope it has made both parents and young people aware of certain dangers to watch out for and to be able stop them in their tracks.

“Our new video series is designed to take the campaign one step further by using real life Childline stories to help make us all aware of the dark side of the internet and how young people can best deal with them if and when harmful incidents occur.”

Working alongside City of York Safeguarding Children Partnership, the series uses real life examples from calls made to Childline and offers practical advice on how to deal and cope with many of the negative topics posed to young people on the internet and social media today.

The safety of your child on the internet is paramount. Keep open communication with your child and ask about their online activities regularly. @NSPCC offers free advice and support on how to help your child stay safe. For more information visit https://t.co/FgF3gK0orX pic.twitter.com/nIE4PKO0dp — YorkSCP (@YorkSCP) July 26, 2023

Parents and young people will get to view a range of content and the series of videos will cover topics such as cyberbullying, image-based abuse, privacy invasions, gaming addiction and offensive imagery.

The campaign lands amid fresh debate between the government and technology companies over the detail within the UK’s online safety bill.

A clause in the bill will allow communications regulator Ofcom to require that companies install technology that scans encrypted messaging apps and other services for material associated with the abuse of children.

Apple has opposed the planned change to the bill and encrypted messaging service Signal has threatened to exit the UK if the privacy of its messaging service was compromised by the proposals.

The online safety bill is currently passing through parliament.

Children can contact Childline counsellors 24/7 on 0800 1111 or through the Childline website, where they can find support and advice or speak to other young people on moderated message boards.

More information about how to stay safe online visit the NSPCC's Online Safety Hub which is regularly updated with new topics at www.nspcc.org.uk

Adults with concerns about a child can phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk

Alternatively, contact York’s Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) on 01904 551900 (01609 780780 outside office hours and public holidays) or email MASH@york.gov.uk