York Racecourse and Sky Bet have teamed up to give Yorkshire-based charities, foundations and community groups the opportunity to receive a donation of up to £20,000 as part of this year’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival - and entries close on Friday (July 28).

Inviting entries from local charities and community groups from across the county, the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake will see 22 good causes shortlisted and matched with a runner from this year’s Sky Bet Ebor on Saturday August 26 at York Racecourse.

With £20,000 up for grabs for the charity matched with the winner, the shortlisted causes will learn of their contender in the live TV draw taking place on Thursday August 24.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: "We look forward to reading about all the incredible work that is going on across the county and then welcoming those from the shortlist to the racecourse to enjoy their day."

Not only will the charity, foundation or community group matched to the horse that wins benefit, but second and third place will also receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively.

To enter, fill out the entry form here.