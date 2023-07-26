SEVERAL historic items have been stolen from a rural church in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police officers have launched an appeal for help with the search for a number of items taken from the church in Bilton-in-Ainsty on either Monday, 17 July or Tuesday, 18 July.
Officers said the stolen items include:
- A brass plate with ‘in memory of Mrs Hoole’ engraved on it
- A 16th century pewter water bottle
- A pewter hinged jug
- A brass vase
- A Cooper ½ ft tall jug
If you know the whereabouts of the stolen items or have any information on those responsible for taking them, contact police officers.
This can be done by emailing sarah.harrod@northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101, selecting option two and asking for Sarah Harrod
Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.
Quote reference number 12230134302 when passing on any information to the police force.
