North Yorkshire Police officers have launched an appeal for help with the search for a number of items taken from the church in Bilton-in-Ainsty on either Monday, 17 July or Tuesday, 18 July.

Officers said the stolen items include:

A brass plate with ‘in memory of Mrs Hoole’ engraved on it

A 16th century pewter water bottle

A pewter hinged jug

A brass vase

A Cooper ½ ft tall jug

If you know the whereabouts of the stolen items or have any information on those responsible for taking them, contact police officers.

Police are appealing for help in the search for the stolen items (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

This can be done by emailing sarah.harrod@northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101, selecting option two and asking for Sarah Harrod

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Quote reference number 12230134302 when passing on any information to the police force.