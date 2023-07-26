Rowntree Park, in South Bank, has been closed by City of York Council due to 'high water' levels.

Speaking on Facebook, Friends of Rowntree Park said: “Not something I expect to write in July but Rowntree Park is closed Wednesday 26th July.

“The council state it’s due to the ‘high water level and we are constantly reviewing the level and will open it when possible’.

“If you are booked into an event, please check with the provider.”

The York Explore Café at the park remains open with access from Richardson Street.

Despite the high water level fears, the River Ouse next to the park remains within a normal range.

As of 11.12am the Viking Recorder showed the river’s level as being 0.82 metres and falling – around 2 metres and over is classed as above the normal range.

No flood warnings are in place for York, but the Environment Agency has warned that river levels may be higher in areas due to rainfall over the previous days.

The Environment Agency say the flood risk for the next five days is “very low”.

For today, the Met Office has forecast clouds changing to heavy rain by nighttime, with rain expected to hit at around 9pm.

Tomorrow is forecast to be overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.