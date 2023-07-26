Phil Roddam, 53, said that the bike, a red Kawasaki he affectionately calls Charlotte, was stolen from the drive outside his house in Beech Avenue in Holgate in the early hours earlier this month.

Luckily North Yorkshire Police found it, along with another motorcycle in the back of a van.

But Phil, who works as a plumber, said that the not so lucky part is that is has been damaged in the process and he's given an insight into the time and money that will have to go into putting things right.

'Charlotte' before the theft (Image: Phil Roddam)

"The time and effort from the police I can only imagine, their hours and resources will not be cheap which we all pay for, but what of the cost to me?" said Phil.

"After the initial shock of Charlotte being stolen panic mode set in, and I turned to social media to ask for help finding her.

"I bought her as a treat to myself for my 40th birthday for the princely sum of £1,900, which took every last penny of my savings at the time, and the thought of never seeing her again turned my blood cold.

"I have meticulously maintained her for 13 years and enjoyed many adventures both here and abroad with friends and family."

Phil's had many adventures on his bike (Image: Phil Roddam)

He said: "I spent four hours frantically posting pictures and information to everyone I could think of in the vague hope someone may spot her, six hours talking to the fantastically helpful and supportive North Yorkshire Police, two hours of my wife’s time going through CCTV images with a very kind neighbour, so we are already up to 12 hours spent.

"A week later the fantastic news came though that Charlotte had been found, the relief was incredible, but she was damaged.

"The police have shown me photos, and anyone who owns a motorcycle will know that parts and bodywork repairs are never cheap.

"It is likely to cost around £1,000. But what of insurance, surely it’s covered? Unfortunately not, it was parked on my driveway overnight waiting to go for MOT the next day and my insurance - along with most motorcycle insurance - only covers theft from a locked garage, any theft within 500m of your property is not covered if not stored in a locked garage."

Phil said the financial cost is outweighed by the time the experience is taking away from him and his family.

"Every hour spent on this is an hour not spent with friends and family, every hour spent working to try and afford to pay for the repairs is hours not visiting my parents or talking to my children. I know this because after a serious heart attack four years ago, any time I have left is precious, the theft of my motorcycle is theft of my life," said Phil.

North Yorkshire Police say they arrested two men, a 21-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and a 36-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and several driving offences.

Both suspects were interviewed and have since been released on conditional bail.