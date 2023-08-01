After the record-breaking heat of June, July has been a bit of a washout.

Rain, thunderstorms, and gloomy skies have been the order of the day.

Which was not what we at The Press were expecting when we picked #summer2023 as the monthly competition theme for our Camera Club members.

Sticking to the theme, not surprisingly, our photographers have submitted some dramatic weather photos.

Paul Anthony White's astonishing image of the sun breaking through a thunderous sky over York Minster really caught our eye.

But Paul was pipped to the £50 prize by Al Deans with a simply stunning photo of fields and sky of gold at Riccall cut through with a ribbon of mist. Absolutely captivating and a well-deserved prizewinner.

Our winning image by Al Deans (Image: Al Deans)

Our other runners-up this month are:

* Barney Sharratt's 'midsummer explosion in the gardens at Beningbrough Hall'

* Garry Hornby's incredible shot of clouds looking like smoke billowing out of Clifford's Tower

* Kyle Brook's animated image of women riding horses along the sea edge at Whitby

* Rachel Platts who didn't miss the irony of the Coppergate brolly installation as dark clouds circled above the city

* Sue Gabbatiss who managed to capture all the fun of the summer fair on the carousel at St Sampson's Square

* and Barbara Smith with her photo of a sunflower after the rain.

Congratulations to all of you, and thanks to all our Camera Club members who took part this month.

The theme for August will be #Holiday2023 - we can't wait to see what you've got!

Brolly walk at Coppergate in York under dark skies - by Rachel Platts (Image: Rachel Platts)

