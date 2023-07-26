North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident involving a man and a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incident happened in Knaresborough’s Market Square at around 3pm on Tuesday (July 25).

"A young man, who was arrested for assaulting the PCSO, has now been released on police bail whilst further enquiries are conducted.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses or footage which could help with this investigation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email holly.nicholls@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Holly Nicholls.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138428 when passing on any information.