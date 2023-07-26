Based at the Innovation Centre at the University of York, Ideas Group has a ‘core team’ of seven, who have successfully delivered national results.

Clients range from the UK Parliament to global meditech and to reopening a city post-Covid 19.

MD and company founder Nick Townend said: “There are thousands of brilliant companies out there supporting businesses and organisations to succeed, and the last 20 years has seen digital transform the way we all interact with brands as consumers and businesses.

“So we’ve relished evolving and, as we’d advise any client, staying true to our brand values, core strengths and our customers’ needs – whilst not being afraid to disrupt things a little, too.”

The company believes that regardless of the channels and tools, powerful strategic thinking and standout creative are the fuel for changing behaviours, building audience trust, long-term brand value and a healthy – and even pandemic-proof – bottom line.

And at the heart are “the brilliant ideas that inspired setting up the company 20 years ago”.

One recent example is developing a hugely successful brand strategy and campaign for Visit Parliament, attracting above London market targets for visitors and spend. In addition to outdoor and online activities, the campaign added a portable, replica House of Commons green bench to tour hotels, stations, festivals and even the Royal Albert Hall. Such initiatives attracted attention and ‘superb social media sharing’, the company said.

So, whether helping a $30bn global meditech giant to make healthcare better; inviting people back onto the streets of one of the world’s favourite cities post pandemic; or working with equally world-class law firms, food and tech companies and local government to embed devolution and attract investment, Ideas Group says it is proud to still be inspiring as well as inspired by their clients and partners near and far.

Nick added: “Our clients tell us we’re ‘highly creative strategic partners who do what’s best and not what’s obvious; challenge the conventional and add some magic’ - We’ll take that!”