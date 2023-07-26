It is delivering data and voice connectivity support for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, which began last Thursday and is on for a month.

With women’s football taking off and gaining more prominence, attendance to the event in Australia and New Zealand is expected to be a quarter more than the previous tournament.

To meet the extra demand, Cellhire has already fulfilled more than 1,000 orders of communication equipment. Cellhire has delivered a range of voice and data SIM cards for its customers comprising players, organisers, broadcast and other media and VIPs.

At what will be the first women’s FIFA World Cup final to be held in the southern hemisphere, Cellhire’s support will be backed by the company’s proven track record. The telco claims extensive experience in delivering high-end global connectivity solutions at major sporting events worldwide, making it the partner of choice for the Women’s World Cup 2023.

Matt Bennett, Cellhire UK managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be deploying connectivity for what is a historic event in football. As we count down to kick-off, we’re fully focused on helping to make the tournament as successful as possible.”

The company’s secure and reliable data bundles will not only provide seamless local communication in Australia and New Zealand but also easy and secure contact with family and colleagues in their home countries.

National and global media, encompassing public and commercial TV, radio, and online-streaming broadcasters, will utilise large voice and data bundles provided by Cellhire.

A range of SIM cards, mobile hotspots and a range of smartphones are part of the arsenal of equipment Cellhire has provided to ensure fans worldwide stay connected to this historic World Cup.

The World Cup deal follows the company supplying similar products and services to other sporting events such as the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Building on its support of the Women’s World Cup this year, Cellhire says it is already laying the groundwork for further events including the Pan American Games 2023, the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and Paris Olympics 2024, where it will play a similar role.

Utilising its proprietary Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) on the Orange Network, the official Mobile Network sponsor for both events to power voice and data services, Cellhire promises secure, high-quality and flexible mobile communication solutions for athletes, organisers, VIPs and the media.

Cellhire (www.cellhire.info) says it is a leading global telecoms provider of mobile communications, M2M/IoT services and data connectivity to enterprise clients and indirect partners worldwide. Established in 1987, the group serves EMEA, Americas and APAC with offices in the UK, USA, France, Germany and Japan.