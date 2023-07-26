Several fence panels were broken then removed and left on the grass at an area on Sim Balk Lane - part of which houses All Saints RC School changing rooms and pitches.

Muddied tyre tracks and a fallen fence post littered the scene last night (July 25) and a heavy bollard which limited vehicle access to a nearby nature reserve will need to be put back.

Some of the damage will take longer to clear up (Image: Cllr Stephen Fenton)

Councillor Stephen Fenton, who represents the Dringhouses and Woodthorpe ward for the Liberal Democrats, said: “The council will lead the clean-up efforts and will arrange for the large concrete bollard to be repositioned.

“I imagine that York College and All Saints RC School will be assessing the damage to their property.”

There is newly cut vegetation and foliage now left on the land which was thought to have been occupied on Saturday (July 23).

The vacated site needs repair to more than one area (Image: Cllr Stephen Fenton)

A man out walking his dog late that night said how he had come face to face with a car on a normally traffic-free route nearby.

A local enforcement team from City of York Council attended the site on Monday morning (July 24) with a ‘Direction to Leave’ notice, served by magistrates in the city.

The site has been visited at least twice in the past 14 months with access gained at the same point both times.