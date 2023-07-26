Homestead Park, in Clifton, is set to undergo a transformation in a bid to improve the space for visitors.

Social Vision, a local organisation dedicated to community development, has announced a series of events and online consultations, inviting the public to have their say on the future of the park.

Three events will take place on July 27, August 12 and August 24, all running from 10am to 3pm at the park.

Homestead Park (Image: Mumbler)

Activities will be held to hear what people would like to see at the park in the future.

An online survey has also been set up for members of the public to share their views: https://social-vision.org.uk/homestead/reimagining-homestead-survey-2023/

Joe Gardham, from Social Vision, said: "The Homestead is undeniably one of the city's finest parks, attracting a diverse range of visitors, from horticulture enthusiasts to families with children, dog walkers, and community groups.

“However, we recognise that there are people in York who don’t take advantage of this exceptional space, and even those who do may not fully explore its entirety.

The public are to have their say on the future of Homestead Park (Image: Mumbler)

“That's why we want to hear from York residents directly.

“What do you love about the Homestead? What changes would you like to see? What might be deterring you from visiting, and how can we make the park even more enticing? We are eager to learn about your perfect park – the sights, experiences, and activities that would make it York’s go-to green space."

Homestead Park first opened in 1904 to be used by York school children for outdoor activities.

A year later the park was made accessible to the public, driven by the vision of creating a free space for the city’s working class in York.

Victoria Hughes, of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the park's managing entity, said the foundation was “thrilled” to work with Social Vision to shape the future of the space.

“Our goal is to ensure that this cherished landmark continues to inspire, entertain, and serve as an accessible green space for every York resident,” she said.

“By leveraging the park and pavilion as spaces to bring diverse groups of people together, we can foster an even stronger sense of community and continue to honour the Rowntree family’s vision."

Homestead Park (Image: Mumbler)

Social Vision's efforts will be further supported through partnerships with York Mumbler, the city's largest parenting network, and Thrive Outside CIC, a local organisation running weekly outdoor craft sessions in the park.

Emily Pickard from York Mumbler said: "As one of the city's best parks, Homestead holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of parents. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with them directly, gathering insights that will enrich their park experience."