The racecourse has reached a sell-out for the County Stand enclosure on Saturday (July 29) - as Craig David is set to wow the crowds after a day of racing.

Racegoers can still gain access to Grandstand and Paddock for Saturday, in order to get close to both the Music Stage and Parade Ring, as well as to have use of the Knavesmire Stand.

The more informal Clocktower Enclosure is only available for sale on the race day itself, from 11.15am, so this area will be open on Saturday. It is sold on a first come-first served basis, though it has a capacity that runs into the thousands.

Craig David will perform at York Racecourse on Saturday (July 29) (Image: Newsquest)

The Music Stage is visible from this Clocktower area, albeit from the opposite side of the track. Full use of the big screens and a festival standard sound system will bring the performance to this area.

Accompanied under 18s in the Clocktower are admitted free of charge, with a £10 ticket needed to be purchased in advance for Stands Side.

The first of seven races on Saturday is set for 2.05pm, with the sporting showpiece being the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes.