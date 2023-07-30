The pair, who are great friends, were brought to the RSPCA's York animal centre off Landing Lane because their previous owner could no longer keep them.

They are about 12 weeks old.

Staff at the centre say the pair, both female, are 'very sweet little kittens'.

"Venus can be a little on the shy side," a member of staff who works at the animal centre said.

" Pluto is the most confident of the two and will always come for a fuss purring away.

"Once Venus sees Pluto getting a fuss she will slowly come over and join in."

The pair are inseparable, so the RSPCA says that it is planning to rehome them together.

"They will need a nice quiet and understanding adopter who will give Venus the time she needs to settle and who will help her overcome her insecurities," the member of staff said.

"They are still so young and have so much to learn and experience.

"So they will need adopters who will not leave them on their own for long while they are still so young."

Venus and Pluto are suitable to live with other cats and children aged 12 years and over.

To find out more about Venus and Pluto, or to see what other animals are available for adoption from the animal centre at the moment, visit the York RSPCA's website at www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.