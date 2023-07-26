North Yorkshire Police officers said the burglary took place at around 11.30am on Saturday, July 22 in the Springfield Lane area of Kirkbymoorside.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "A man broke into the property, taking personal possessions, including bank cards.

"If you live in this area and have CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage which may assist with this investigation, please get in touch.

"If you saw anything suspicious in this area around the time of the offence, please also get in touch.

"The offender is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 7ins in height and aged around 40-50 years old. He was wearing a black raincoat style jacket and black trousers."

Anyone who can help with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police officers.

This can be done by emailing johnathan.dyson@northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101, selecting option two and asking for PC 734 Johnathan Dyson.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Quote reference number 12230136342 when passing on any information to the police force.