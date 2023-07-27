Last year, Chris Pegg, commercial and marketing manager of City Cruises ‘properly’ met Mr Chippy Andy Pericleous, which led to the Fish & Chips Cruise.

Chris says entering gives firms an excellent platform to showcase their achievements and gain valuable exposure.

Winning an award, as City Cruises did last year in the Retail, Tourism and Leisure category, gives recognition and prestige, enhancing a company’s reputation.

“It provides external validation and acts as a testament to your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” he said.

The awards ceremony also brings industry leaders and professionals together, forging new connections, fostering collaboration and exploring potential partnerships, as confirmed by the Fish and Chips Cruise.

Being nominated and winning an award gives proves pride to and motivates staff.

“It recognises their contributions and creates a positive work environment, fostering a sense of camaraderie and teamwork,” Chris continued.

It also brings increased visibility and publicity, though significant media coverage.

“This exposure can attract new customers, investors, and other key stakeholders, ultimately leading to business growth and expansion.”

Chris added: “I can confidently say that it has been instrumental in our success. Winning the award not only boosted our brand's credibility but also opened doors to new partnerships and collaborations within the tourism industry. Furthermore, the recognition generated positive media attention and helped us reach a broader audience, resulting in increased customer engagement and bookings.”

In 2021, the category was won by The Potions Cauldron.

Since the win, Managing Director Stuart Jarman said:” The Potions Cauldron Group have gone from strength to strength opening a retail outlet in York Train Station (The Potions Express), a second Hole in Wand in Blackpool and most recently The Potions Cauldron Edinburgh.

“The award helped raised our profile not only in the city but further afield and was a welcomed accolade on our journey.”

Category sponsor York Data Services sees the awards as a positive and prestigious event.

Founder and managing director Mark Fordyce said: “They provide a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of local businesses, who contribute to making our region such a successful, thriving economic area.

“Sponsoring the awards provides a valuable platform for making our brand visible to both existing and potential customers and is a great way to cement our credibility and reputation in the marketplace. It is also a way of giving back to the York business community which we are so very proud to be part of. This year, we have once again taken the decision to sponsor the Retail, Tourism and Leisure award, given the volume of customers we have who fall within this sector.”

For details and to enter go to: The Press Business Awards 2023: Information, profiles, winners, photos (yorkpress.co.uk)