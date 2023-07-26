The community play, featuring a 100-strong cast, has been performed in the grounds of King’s Manor - where Henry himself stayed during his visit almost 500 years ago.

Community plays like this - all produced by the York Theatre Royal - have become a regular feature of modern life in York.

But the tradition of large-scale community productions in the city goes back much further.

In 1909, York staged a spectacular pageant in Museum Gardens telling the story of almost 3,000 years of history.

When we say spectacular, we mean spectacular.

A special temporary grandstand was constructed, and as many as 5,000 people watched the pageant every day from July 26 to July 31, 1909 - 114 years ago exactly. Many braved heavy rain to enjoy the performance. Some things never change…

The pageant was advertised as having 2,500 performers - although many newspapers at the time reported that 3,000 performers were involved. And it was hugely ambitious in scope.

Told in seven episodes and countless scenes, the pageant began with iron age hunters in 800 BC, and ended with the civil war and the siege of York.

In between it covered every significant moment in York’s history, from the coming of the Romans, Vikings and Normans, to the massacre of the Jews at Clifford’s Tower in 1190 and the Battle of Towton during the Wars of the Roses, which led to the rise of the Tudors. it ended with a final tableau featuring York schoolchildren of the day.

Explore York has a remarkable collection of photographs of the pageant in its digital archive, from which our gallery of images comes. Enjoy…