North Yorkshire Police say acar parked on Hollins Road in Harrogate was damaged at 2am on Tuesday (July 25) when the driver’s side rear window of the blue Peugeot 207 was smashed.

A police spokesman said: "Two men, dressed in dark clothing, were seen running away from the scene towards Hampsthwaite Road.

"Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation should email Sam.Clarke2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Sam Clarke."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138046 when passing on information.