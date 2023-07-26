North Yorkshire Police officers said a vehicle was stolen in Dunnington on either Tuesday, July 19 or Wednesday, July 20.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The theft took place at a property in Old Station Yard off Common Road.

"It is believed a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf was involved in the crime and was used by the three offenders to tow the vehicle away.

"The stolen vehicle was a white Ford Transit van with the registration number VO68 GKU.

"If you have any information which may assist officers with their investigation, including if you saw anything suspicious in the days prior to the theft taking place, please contact them with information."

You can pass on any information by emailing emily.farrow@northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101, selecting option two and asking for PC 0567 Farrow.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Quote reference number 12230134734 when passing on any information to the police force.