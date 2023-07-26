I have been reading about the savage heatwaves making life miserable for the peoples of Southern Europe.
But York could help them in their suffering.
I suggest sending the following massage to the media outlets in Southern Europe: ‘If you can’t bear the heat, then come to York where the skies are reliably grey and the weather cool.
“Sit by the Ouse or Foss and watch raindrops dancing on the water. Where you live, a few buildings are air conditioned. In York the whole city is air conditioned.”
By tradition, the British middle classes head for the Med in summer.
With my campaign we could reverse this flow, and benefit York’s tourist industry.
David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here