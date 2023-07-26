But York could help them in their suffering.

I suggest sending the following massage to the media outlets in Southern Europe: ‘If you can’t bear the heat, then come to York where the skies are reliably grey and the weather cool.

“Sit by the Ouse or Foss and watch raindrops dancing on the water. Where you live, a few buildings are air conditioned. In York the whole city is air conditioned.”

By tradition, the British middle classes head for the Med in summer.

With my campaign we could reverse this flow, and benefit York’s tourist industry.

David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb