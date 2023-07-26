If, in the future, wind power is going to be a major contributor to our energy policy then surely politicians should stop squabbling and all agree that, to obtain the greatest benefit from this source, as an island we should take advantage of off shore positioning thus avoiding any blighting of the countryside.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
