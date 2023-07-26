I’ve heard of rats abandoning ship.
But when the corn snakes who feed on the rats start abandoning the train in Leeds (‘Chaotic scenes’: York train operator says snake found on board train, July 24) it’s a sure sign that the railway system is in a bad way.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
Railway time
In a railway station the exact time is an essential.
In York station there is a massive clock, clear for all to see. It has been there for decades. It is not very helpful then, when it’s five minutes slow, and has been for a while.
Management is aware of the problem, but it seems to be beyond their abilities to correct.
About right for modern Britain...
Brian Ledger, Copmanthorpe
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here