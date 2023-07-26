But when the corn snakes who feed on the rats start abandoning the train in Leeds (‘Chaotic scenes’: York train operator says snake found on board train, July 24) it’s a sure sign that the railway system is in a bad way.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York

Railway time

In a railway station the exact time is an essential.

In York station there is a massive clock, clear for all to see. It has been there for decades. It is not very helpful then, when it’s five minutes slow, and has been for a while.

Management is aware of the problem, but it seems to be beyond their abilities to correct.

About right for modern Britain...

Brian Ledger, Copmanthorpe