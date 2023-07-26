Organisers said everyone is invited to celebrate the 65th year of York’s Annual Community Carol Concert on Sunday December 17 at 2.00 pm - and they say this is a year you don’t want to miss.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "It wouldn’t be Christmas without York’s Annual Community Carol Concert. For 65 years the concert has marked the start of the festive season and we are back at York Barbican with a bang - and maybe some snow too - to celebrate 65 years of festive fun and all your favourite Christmas carols and songs."

The annual show celebrates 65 years in 2023 (Image: Supplied)

Visitors can join Shepherd Group Youth Band, Badger Hill School Choir, Track 29 Ladies Harmony Chorus, York Stage School and Steve Cassidy for a Christmas sing along under the baton of Musical Director Mike Pratt. Carol concert favourites Adam Tomlinson and Rev Andrew Foster will also return to keep audiences entertained.

"Help us make a difference to the lives of people in our community this Christmas. Be ready for laughs and maybe some festive surprises," the spokesperson added.

Proceeds from this year's concert will go to the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and a nominated charity from The Press.

The show returns to York Barbican this year (Image: Supplied)

Tickets are priced at £8 adults and £6 children with a family ticket costing £25 for two adults and two children. They are available online from the York Barbican website or by emailing ticketing@yorkbarbican.co.uk

Last year, more than 1,300 people attended the annual festive show - to the delight of organisers after the previous two events were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the show, children from both St Oswald’s CE Primary School and Osbaldwick Primary Academy entertained with their "enthusiasm and wonderful" vocal skills on stage.

Santa may be making a visit to the Barbican on the day (Image: Supplied)

As well as accompanying all of the community carols, York Railway Institute Band gave a special performance of 'The Christmas Truce' remembering the coming together of the troops on the front line on Christmas Eve in 1914, just weeks after the outbreak of the First World War.

Stamford Bridge Community Choir returned after the Covid-hit concerts and again wowed the audience with their unique versions of 'O Holy Night' and 'Love Shone Down' - as well as adding their special harmonies to the community singing.

Snow falls on the stage during a previous carol concert (Image: Supplied)

All choirs joined together with Steve Cassidy with a Christmas medley of popular festive songs as the snow fell over the stage, much to the delight of the children in attendance.

Father Christmas also made a very fleeting visit to give out small gifts to those children from the audience who came to the front of the stage to sing the classic 'Silent Night'.