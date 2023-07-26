The county's police force say a silver Renault Kangoo, registration YG56 SGZ was stolen from Cromwell Road in Scarborough overnight between 10.30pm on Sunday (July 23) 10am on Monday (July 24).

A force spokesperson said: "If you have any information about the theft or know where the vehicle is now, please email Colin.Irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference 12230137517 when passing on information.