THIEVES have struck in a North Yorkshire town.
The county's police force say a silver Renault Kangoo, registration YG56 SGZ was stolen from Cromwell Road in Scarborough overnight between 10.30pm on Sunday (July 23) 10am on Monday (July 24).
A force spokesperson said: "If you have any information about the theft or know where the vehicle is now, please email Colin.Irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference 12230137517 when passing on information.
