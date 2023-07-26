FIREFIGHTERS had to be called in to help free a teenager from a baby swing.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Northfields in Strensall in York at about 5.37pm yesterday (July 25).
A crew from Huntington attended the incident which involved a 14-year-old girl stuck in a child's swing. They managed to release the teenager.
