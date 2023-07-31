Daniel is retired and lives alone in a privately owned flat. He paid off the mortgage a couple of years ago when he knew he was going to retire.

He always thought that this would mean he would have a secure financial future and he was very distressed to find this was not the case and he was now reliant on using foodbanks.

He has a number of health conditions including COPD and circulation problems which means that he needs to keep his flat warm to help both this breathing and his pain. Damp or mould in the flat could be catastrophic for his health.

We helped him with some grants such as council tax and energy bill help and some extra benefits such as Attendance Allowance which will make him independent again and able to stop using the food bank. He was grateful to 'have his self esteem back' and make his own food buying decisions.

This is not an unusual occurrence for us to see.

Nationally in Citizens Advice, there is a frighteningly rapid spike in mortgage holders who are seeking debt advice.

In addition to this the debt they are presenting with is also the highest growing of all clients with debt problems. Last year, mortgage holders’ debt totals have increased by 50 per cent in the year. Build in a potential negative equity situation and there is a crisis brewing.

The people with mortgages in the lowest income sector are building debt at £900 per month. That is a situation which people will struggle to ever see a way out of.

In York, our homelessness, both actual and threatened, queries are starting to rise at a rapid rate.

Let’s not forget that private renters are caught up in this too. Nationally, 'no fault' evictions are at their highest numbers since our records began.

We, in York, have many cases of this, often because landlords can’t afford their mortgage repayments and are selling up either to larger landlord groups or to developers who want holiday rentals.

Another common reason is that they, or family members, need the property as they are being made homeless due to mortgage or rental difficulties of their own.

Private renters in debt are, on average, accruing around £260 of debt per month.

There is no easy fix to all of this, but, if any of this resonates with you, we do know that seeking early support before you reach crisis point helps and can get a workable solution in place to keep you in your home and managing your debt.

Just talking about it with our experienced advisors can help. Last year we wrote off over £1.6 million of debt for York residents, found them just under £1 million more in income through unclaimed benefits and helped with 1,500 housing issues.

This year the numbers will be higher, but if you’re experiencing problems, call us for help. You will be listened to and supported. We are effective, non-judgmental, confidential and, most importantly, free of charge.

However, the cost of running these professional and vital services is high, and there is a shortfall that we must fundraise to fill each year.

Whilst City of York Council remain consistent and generous funders, we still have to raise £30,000 to £50,000 each and every year (and sometimes more!) to cover the full cost of this important service.

We could not operate without the generosity of donations to fill this gap.

We are incredibly grateful for support, especially when everyone is feeling the effects of this current cost of living crisis.

We know that times are hard, but if you are able to help please donate so we can keep on helping others.

You can make a one-off donation or become a 'Friend of Citizens Advice York' and make a monthly subscription. You will receive a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to our AGM and annual fundraising event.

To make a donation, visit citizensadviceyork.org.uk/donate/

Or, for details of how to become a Friend of Citizens Advice York, please email admin.team@cayork.org or call 01904 623648.

Fiona McCulloch is chief officer of York Citizens Advice