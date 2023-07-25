EMERGENCY crews have been called to a fire at a farm in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.05am today (July 25) to Skates Lane in Sutton on the Forest after reports of a field on fire.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Huntington and Acomb responded to reports of a fire in a field containing hay bales.
"This was approximately 400m by 200m of field on fire, with 80 hay bales within.
"Crews used a main jet, beaters and backpack sprayers to extinguish.
"The farmer assisted crews in creating a fire break."
