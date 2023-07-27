It comes as new figures show that there are fewer wheelchair-accessible taxis and private hire vehicles available in York than before the pandemic.

Experts suggest the decrease in the number of licensed vehicles accessible for those with mobility difficulties in England and Wales is due to a lack of training and certification for the safe handling and transport of wheelchairs.

Department for Transport figures show York had 609 licensed vehicles as of April, but only 90 could be used by people with mobility difficulties.

That is a fall from March 2020, when there were 112.

Flick Williams, a disability rights campaigner in York who uses a wheelchair herself, said that "getting a wheelchair taxi in York remains impossibly difficult".

She said: "The inability to book in advance, the low number of available taxis and the unwillingness of drivers to take wheelchair users because they say they are not compensated for the extra time taken to board and alight us, all results in our inability to rely on taxis as a mode of transport.”

Traditional taxis can be hailed from the street, and do not need to be pre-booked like private hire vehicles, such as those used by companies like Uber.

There were 181 taxis in York, 45 of which were wheelchair accessible.

Most local authorities require all or part of their taxi fleet to be wheelchair-accessible, but only five per cent of them have made it compulsory for private hire vehicles. York has a policy only for taxis.

There are 428 mini-cabs in York, 45 (11 per cent) of which can offer a ride to a wheelchair user.

Matthew Boxall, head of public protection at City of York Council, said: “We’re currently reviewing our taxi licensing policy, with a public consultation to go out soon. It will ask about initiatives to encourage more wheelchair accessible vehicles.

“The Licensing and Regulatory Committee have also agreed that the new Hackney Carriage licences will only be issued to vehicles that are electric and wheelchair accessible.

“There are more new taxi drivers coming through the system, and customer care and equalities remain a key component of the knowledge test they are required to pass.

James Farrar, general secretary of the App Drivers and Couriers Union said: “Big operator firms such as Uber and Addison Lee have not set minimum availability requirements for their fleets, have not committed to minimum service standards and have not provided adequate pay or financial support for drivers to afford the premium cost of these vehicles.

“Likewise, licensing authorities have generally not insisted on such standards as a condition of operator licensing.”

David Lawrie, director of the National Private Hire and Taxi Association said wheelchair-accessible vehicles are often too expensive for drivers to buy, with accessible electric vehicles costing around £70,000.

Across England and Wales, 237,622 (79 per cent) of the total 299,146 licensed vehicles are private hire, with just one in eight of them being wheelchair accessible. There are also over 11,000 fewer taxis on the streets of the two countries this year than in March 2020.

Mr Lawrie added: “There is a massive drop in drivers. And the reason for that is because of lack of government support through Covid.

“Many drivers have gone into the courier business of food deliveries… And they are not going to come back because of the pressure and the regulations on the industry.”

More local authorities started requiring disability awareness training for taxi and private hire vehicles drivers in 2023.

York requires drivers of both kinds to have it.

A DfT spokesperson said: “While it's down to local authorities to manage wheelchair accessible vehicles in their fleet, the Government is backing passengers with disability awareness training for drivers and bolstered laws, including fines, for those who fail to provide reasonable assistance.”

The DfT figures show there were five taxis and private hire vehicles for every 1,000 people in England and Wales at the beginning of April.

York has a lower rate with three per 1,000 people.

