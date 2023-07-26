The cash - from the National Lottery Community Fund - will be used to fund the charity’s Ecotherapy programme, which supports people with chronic or severe mental ill health by offering nature-based activities that enable them to learn about local wildlife, gardening, woodworking skills and more.

Two other York organisations - The Recycle Project and Tang Hall Community Centre - have each received £10,000 of lottery community fund cash.

The Ecotherapy activities at St Nicks – including ‘Plot to Plate’ and ‘Wellies and Wheelbarrows’ - are designed to meet a wide range of physical and mental needs, all while making York a ‘more environmentally friendly and sustainable place’.

A delighted Jo Young, the manager for nature and wellbeing at St Nicks, said: “These activities make a huge difference to members of our community and significantly improve mental wellbeing by building connections with nature. This will have a positive impact on many people’s lives.”

The Ecotherapy project is aimed people with chronic or severe mental ill health and is available for social prescriber referrals, whereby health professionals refer people to activities, groups, and services that could benefit their health and wellbeing.

The St Nicks programme aims to offer ‘support at all stages of recovery from hospital discharge, through early intervention and on to sustained participation’.

One Ecotherapy participant who has taken part in the programme said: “St Nicks has given me more than I can probably put into words.

“It’s encouraged me to meet and engage with others. To pick up a pen and write, to go outside more, to look and listen more closely, to start reading books about nature. To learn to love every weather and every season.”

Another added: “[St Nicks] is a wonderfully kind, caring place with a bunch of encouraging, creative, people.

“There is time and space to ‘be’ when needed, time and space to talk when needed, time and space to learn and grow…We’re built up, encouraged, checked in on, and allowed to go at our own pace. We’re just us. Accepted at face value and never rushed, shamed, or another item on someone’s tick list.

“It’s a haven in the midst of an otherwise often-chaotic life and although it’s a cliché, I genuinely don’t know where I’d be without it.”

St Nicks is one of more than 500 community organisations across Yorkshire & Humber which have shared more than £20 million from The National Lottery Community Fund over the last four months.

Other York organisations to receive grants include The Recycle Project, based at the Yorvale Business Park, which has received £10,000 so it can donate 100 repaired bikes to people in York; and Tang Hall Community Centre’s ‘community canteen’ project, which has also received £10,000 to help provide healthy and nutritious meals to struggling families as well as creative play activities for children and young people.

Joe Dobson, Head of Funding for Yorkshire & Humber at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players and the hard work and dedication of local groups and projects, this funding will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

“The quality of applications we receive speaks volumes about the care and ingenuity of local people - we’re delighted that our grants are being used to support great projects that strengthen communities and improve lives in our region in many ways.”