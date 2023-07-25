Sarah Czarnecki of Gray’s Court Hotel is to become President of the local Chamber of Commerce.

Sarah is already a key figure in the local business community, with roles including being vice-chair of HAY (Hospitality Association York).

She became vice-chair of the chamber in the Spring and the elevation within York & North Yorkshire Chamber will see the hospitality guru become even more involved in business support affairs and representation.

Sarah says she is delighted and honoured to be nominated and she looks forward to representing businesses and working with colleagues to create the best business conditions.

“Although there are some challenges facing businesses currently, I am confident of the support we can offer and that we can encourage more people to go into business by helping create a stronger, more stable climate in York & North Yorkshire,” she added.

Sarah received the support of the local business group at a recent meeting, which is expected to be endorsed by a general meeting later in the year.

Until then, she becomes ‘president-elect’. She is to succeed Laurence Beardmore of York Coffee Emporium. West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce covers Leeds and Bradford, as well as York & North Yorkshire.