The cash, which is conditional on the York and North Yorkshire devolution deal going ahead, would be used to ensure key infrastructure projects associated with the development of the huge brownfield site behind York Railway Station go ahead on time and to standard.

As reported in The Press, major roadworks projects connected to York Central will be taking place in the months ahead – work that is vital to enable the huge former railway works site to be developed.

The latest £40 million deal - asked for as part of the recent devolution agreement – is on top of £77m of Homes England Housing Investment Grant.

York Central – often described as one of the largest brownfield sites in England – is a huge, 111 acre site which the council hopes will ultimately be redeveloped to provide up to 2,500 new homes, as well as one million square feet of office, retail and leisure space.

The site was awarded Enterprise Zone status in 2017, which means business moving there in future will be able to receive incentives to start up or expand.

Preparation work on the key infrastructure needed to unlock the site is already underway – with new roads and a bridge into the site planned.

City of York Council leader Cllr Councillor Claire Douglas said the new deal with the government was ‘fantastic news for the whole city’.

“(This) is another show of government's belief in this transformative project,” she said.

“We want York to be world-famous as a city with both a unique history and the ability to create great new places to live and work.

“The city needs modern commercial spaces and more essential affordable housing, and we are absolutely committed to York Central as an ambitious project to achieve that.

"There will also be sizeable green spaces created for public enjoyment and biodiversity, within our net zero commitments.

“We want a place residents are proud of, can enjoy and can benefit from, no matter where they live. It is vital that the York Central Partnership delivers its potential, and we look forward to working with partners to make this happen.”

Leon Guyett, York Central Project Director at Homes England, said: “This is more great news for the project and demonstrates ongoing confidence in the scheme to future businesses and occupiers.

“Reserved Matters planning for the new Square is being submitted shortly and the announcement of a strategic developer partner is expected in early October, so things are gathering pace. We’re working closely with all stakeholders to build a well-designed, sustainable development that drives York’s future prosperity.”

Dehenna Davison, a junior minister in Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “I am pleased to see additional Government support being provided to York Central, a project which will achieve key elements of our levelling-up agenda by delivering additional housing, jobs, GVA and regeneration to the area.

“This support will be unlocked by the York and North Yorkshire devolution deal agreed last August and demonstrates the benefits from Government and local partners working together.”