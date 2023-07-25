Plans have been submitted to City of York Council to change the use of the former Huntington Fish Shop at 65 North Moor Road, Huntington, into a home.

The applicant is Ken Newbould, who lives at the adjoining property.

The planning application to City of York Council said the chip shop closed in September 2018.

Other fish and chip shops have also closed in York in recent years.

Wackers on Gillygate closed in 2020 after 25 years. It is now a Tesco Express convenience store.

King’s Fish and Chips on Fulford Road closed in January this year. In the spring, plans were submitted to convert it into two flats.

The National Fish and Chip Museum by Papa’s Fish and Chips opened in Parliament Street in June 2019, but closed just weeks later. Now it is the Greek restaurant wine stories.

City of York Council has yet to determine the application.

So far, Huntington Parish Council has told the council it has no objections.