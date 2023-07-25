MORE than £300 worth of goods have been stolen from a shop in a North Yorkshire city - and police have launched a CCTV appeal.
North Yorkshire Police officers would like to speak to the two people pictured following the theft of goods worth around £309 from Holland Barratt in Ripon on July 10.
"We believe the people in the images will have information that could assist the investigation," a police spokesperson said.
If you recognise them, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230127884.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article