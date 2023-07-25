North Yorkshire Police officers would like to speak to the two people pictured following the theft of goods worth around £309 from Holland Barratt in Ripon on July 10.

"We believe the people in the images will have information that could assist the investigation," a police spokesperson said.

If you recognise them, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230127884.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.