As The Press previously reported, plans by Roxy Lanes to convert York’s former Topshop building in the Coppergate Centre were given the green light for a premises licence by city councillors in 2021.

At the time, several residents of flats in Piccadilly wrote to City of York Council opposing the application on the grounds of potential noise, nuisance and anti-social behaviour, but councillors approved the plans.

The plan was for the entrance to the venue to be via St Mary’s Square, with Piccadilly only serving as a fire exit and only the ground floor of the building being used by Roxy Lanes.

But today, The Press has reported that The Roxy Leisure team have announced that it is submitting a licensing and planning application, for a new Roxy Ball Room location across the city centre in Stonebow House.

When we approached the agent for the former Topshop building, Savills, a spokesperson said: "I am afraid we are not in a position to confirm anything on Coppergate Centre at this point in time."

When the plans to open a Roxy Lanes venue at the vacant site in St Mary’s Square in the Coppergate Centre were submitted in August 2021, the company put in an application to be granted a premises licence for films, recorded music indoors, late night refreshment and supply of alcohol and were granted approval by City of York Council.

The Topshop premises were let to Arcadia by a third party leaseholder, and Coppergate Centre management has previously said they will be working closely with the leaseholder to secure a suitable new tenant.

The Topshop store closed in early 2021 after online fashion retailer Asos took over the business from collapsed retail empire Arcadia but said the deal did not include the company’s stores.

‘To let’ signs went up at the building and it has laid empty ever since.

Soon after TopShop closed, Coppergate Centre manager, Pippa Unwin, said the team at TopShop, TopMan and Miss Selfridge, had been a big part of the Coppergate Centre for many years.