The small breeding group of native red squirrels moved into the Yorkshire Arboretum, near Castle Howard, in April and have now welcomed their first babies.

Four baby red squirrels have been born to two mothers, Holly and Hazel, who along with the dad, Erik the Red, arrived at the arboretum in winter.

Their purpose-built 2,500 square meters enclosure opened on April 1 and it seems the squirrels lost no time in making themselves very much at home.

The first youngster, Hazel’s kit, emerged in mid-June, while Holly’s trio have recently been undertaking their first excursions from their nest box, enthralling visitors with their antics.

One of the red squirrels at its new home in North Yorkshire (Image: Matthew Harrison)

Ben Paterson, red squirrel officer at the Yorkshire Arboretum, said: “We’re really pleased that the squirrels have bred so soon.

“We really didn’t know if they would, so this is wonderful.

"The kits will eventually go on to other facilities, ensuring that there’s a viable population of captive red squirrels to use in reintroduction projects in future.

"In the meantime, come and enjoy them here.”

Regular visitors to the arboretum said: “It’s been so exciting to see the babies, from the first time they put their noses out of the box, to making their first ventures into the trees. They’re incredibly cute!”

A red squirrel at the Yorkshire Arboretum (Image: Matthew Harrison)

The red squirrel is the UK's only native squirrel species. They were once a common site with an estimated 3.5 million roaming the British countryside.

But their numbers have been in decline since the introduction of grey squirrels as an ornamental species in the 1870s.

Grey squirrels carry a disease, a Parapoxvirus, which does not appear to affect their health but often kills red squirrels.

Red squirrels at the Yorkshire Arboretum (Image: Ian Thomas)

According to The Woodland Trust, the red squirrel population in England is thought to be as low as 15,000.

The three parent squirrels in the group at the arboretum have come from participants in the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) Red Squirrel Studbook network, which aims to ensure a genetically diverse population in captivity.

Red squirrels have started breeding in North Yorkshire (Image: Matthew Harrison)

As part of The Yorkshire Arboretum and Tree Health Centre’s mission to promote healthy trees and woodland, one of the main aims of the project is to educate visitors about the challenges Grey Squirrels cause for Red Squirrels, trees and woodlands.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Arboretum said it “gratefully acknowledges” the financial assistance from The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, and the help from individuals and organisations that has made the project possible, including the UK Squirrel Accord, the BIAZA Red Squirrel Studbook, the Animal and Plant Health Agency, the Howardian Hills AONB and Ryedale District Council, Castle Howard Estate, the Castle Howard Arboretum Trust, and artist Mark Hearld who created the red squirrel logo.

A red squirrel on the move at the Yorkshire Arboretum (Image: Matthew Harrison)