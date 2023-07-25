THIEVES have struck in a store in a North Yorkshire town, stealing more than £600 worth of goods.
North Yorkshire Police officers said they would like to speak to the person pictured following the theft of around £680 worth of goods from the Co-op store in Thirsk Market Place.
A police spokesperson said: "It's believed they may have information that could assist the investigation."
If you can help identify this person, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230137841.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
