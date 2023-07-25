Last year, Brew York won the York Press Business Awards in the manufacturer of the year category for its rapid growth during two ‘turbulent’ years.

Similarly, the brewery, which has operations in Walmgate and Handley Park, York, was also recognised last year by the Society of Independent Brewers association (SIBA) as its business of the year.

A Brew York spokesperson said: “Entering awards is a great way to reflect on success and not only mark achievements as a business but also to celebrate with your team.

“The York Press has been incredibly supportive of us as a business and as York is our home town these awards offer an opportunity for us to shout about the work we do across our local community - people that mean so much to us.

“We want York to be proud of Brew York and the York Press Business Awards are an important platform for us to share our journey as a local company."

The York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce agrees, noting the November ceremony at York Race Course is one of the highlights of York’s social calendar.

Vice president Sarah Czarnecki said: “It is a brilliant way to recognise and celebrate the wonderful and diverse business sectors we have in the county.

“A glittering evening of inspiring stories, it provides nominees, winners and guests with the opportunity to pay tribute to those individuals and businesses who work tirelessly to boost employment and the local economy.”

Sponsoring the manufacturing category for the second-year running is accountancy firm Parsons, who began in Wakefield in 2011 and opened its York practice last year.

Director and Head of Tax Rebecca Davison said: “The York Press awards bring local business owners and representatives together to celebrate their shared and individual successes. That’s thousands of eyes and minds focused on what a great thing it is to be doing business in our prosperous region!

“For entrants and sponsors alike, it’s an opportunity to get familiar with the local business landscape and the opportunities it offers, to meet the varied and vibrant personalities that drive it and to share our experiences, celebrate achievements and support each other.”

Rebecca continued: “It goes without saying that our brand benefits from the exposure. Our practice is fairly new to York, having moved into plush new offices in Holgate last year. It’s beneficial to be associated with such a prestigious event which is well-known in the region and gets us noticed by the businesses we are keen to support. The entrants in this category make significant contributions to the local economy and community, and we look forward to shining a spotlight on their achievements."

For details and to enter go to: The Press Business Awards 2023: Information, profiles, winners, photos (yorkpress.co.uk)