In fact, it’s dubbed as a “photographer’s dream” for those who can’t resist an arty shot when visiting the likes of York Minister or Malham Cove to document their trip.

If you are partial to a weekly Instagram dump, you might be wondering where you can visit in the region to add to your collection when out and about exploring.

But which spots are the most Instagrammable? Jacobs & Dalton, an online retailer based in Thirsk that celebrates the beauty and heritage in the area has compiled a list of the top 10 most Instagrammable spots in North Yorkshire.

10 most Instagrammable spots in North Yorkshire

1. York Minster (206,218 posts):

This magnificent cathedral is one of the largest of its kind in Northern Europe. The intricate architecture and stained glass windows make it a must-visit spot for photographers.

2. North York Moors (185,587 posts):

This national park offers rugged landscapes, charming villages, and an abundance of wildlife. The heather moorland, particularly when in bloom, is a sight to behold.

3. Knaresborough (183,900 posts):

This historic market town is known for its stunning views of the River Nidd, the iconic viaduct, and the medieval Knaresborough Castle.

4. Scarborough Beach (177,911 posts):

This popular seaside destination offers golden sands, a bustling harbour, and the imposing Scarborough Castle overlooking the coastline.

5. Saltburn (135,762 posts):

This Victorian seaside resort is known for its pier, the funicular railway, and stunning coastal views.

6. Whitby Abbey (109,043 posts):

The ruins of this 7th-century Christian monastery provide a dramatic backdrop, especially when viewed from the 199 steps leading up to it.

7. Robin Hood's Bay (100,888 posts):

This small fishing village offers narrow, winding streets leading to a picturesque bay, perfect for capturing the essence of coastal Yorkshire.

8. York Shambles (94,303 posts):

This well-preserved medieval street, with its overhanging timber-framed buildings, is like stepping back in time.

9. Malham Cove (66,043 posts):

This natural limestone formation, featured in the Harry Potter films, offers stunning views across the Yorkshire Dales.

10. Fountains Abbey (65,018 posts):

One of the largest and best-preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England, it offers a unique blend of cultural history and natural beauty.

James Waylett from Jacobs & Dalton comments: “These locations are not just beautiful backdrops for your Instagram feed, but they also reflect the rich heritage and stunning landscapes that have shaped the region.

“So, grab your camera, put on your walking shoes, and immerse yourself in the beauty of North Yorkshire. It's time to capture the spirit of 'God's Own County' and share it with the world.”